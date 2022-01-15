You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 01 15Article 1445353

Entertainment of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Disclaimer

Source: zionfelix.net

This year's AFCON is boring – David Osei

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Actor, Prince David Osei Actor, Prince David Osei

Actor, Prince David Osei has said that the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is one of the most boring football tournaments.

It appears Prince is not enjoying the 2021 AFCON being held in Cameroon.

He said in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net that it is one of the most boring football tournaments in recent times.

“Afcon 2021 is one of the most boring football tournaments in recent times!! No spectacle Soccer,” he wrote.

The senior national team, Black Stars, on Friday night played a draw against Gabon in their second match in the competition.

Read the post below:




Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment