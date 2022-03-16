This week on Moans & Cuddles: Moving on after the death of a partner

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Next on Moans & Cuddles, Paula Amma Broni sits with Counsellor Kweku Adumatta and television presenter, Aba Sakyiwaa to discuss how a bereaved spouse can handle the death of their partner.



As the Holy book says, only death can separate a married couple but when is the time right to move on after the death of a wife or husband.



Can one ever heal considering the pain that comes with losing a loved one?



Renowned Counsellor, Mr Adumatta sends advice to persons dealing with the loss of their spouse as well as how best they can relate with friends and family during the trying period.



The full episode of this impactful series premieres on Thursday, March 17, 2022 on GhanaWeb TV.





