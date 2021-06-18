This video of Dancegod Llyod dancing with a visually impaired woman will melt your heart

Entertainment of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The dancer kept the visually impaired woman entertained through dancing



• She danced so well to the extent that it was hard to believe that she is truly blind



• Dancegod lloyd expressed fulfillment about being able to channel happiness to people through his profession



Making an impact by leaving lasting smiles on people’s faces through dancing, this is what popular Ghanaian choreographer, Dancegod lloyd achieved when he took to the floor with a visually impaired woman.



In a video shared on his social media page, the elderly woman is captured perfectly dancing with the ‘Dancegod’ while people cheered on.



Not exactly clear about his relationship with that particular woman, one could tell that the time spent with her was well spent and thoroughly enjoyed.



Interestingly, the woman danced so well that, her ‘blind status’ somewhat became unbelievable to social media users who chanced upon the video on Lloyd’s page.



She was beaming with smiles while grooving to the dancer’s new single titled ‘Eheati’.



The video which has since gone viral on social media was first posted on the dancer’s page with the caption;



“Would you believe if I told you she’s blind? This is what I use my purpose for.”



Watch the video below



