This man offered to be a tour guide for a day, got 'paid' 6 years later with marriage

Entertainment of Sunday, 12 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

These are not stories you hear every day but there is no denying the fact that they bring some joy to whoever hears or reads about them.



And, if the saying that ‘every good turn deserves another’ is anything to go by, then this story is a classic example of the popular saying, even though this is more romantic a story.



In a tweet shared on September 11, 2021, by Product Guy Ken (@peratov) on Twitter, he shared the beautiful story of how he met his wife.



In the most unusual circumstances, he spoke about how he volunteered to take a tourist around and then that led to a friendship, leading to marriage six years later.



“I volunteered to be a tour guide for a day. 6 years later, the tourist becomes my life partner,” he wrote in a tweet, accompanied by photos.



In one of the four photos he shared, he and his wife, Mageda, are seen at the Black Star Square (Independence Square) sharing a romantic moment, hand in hand.



The other photos are from their garden-wedding.



