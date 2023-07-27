‘This just beats the coincidence test’ – Bridget Otoo strikes as US$114K, £800 is stolen

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Broadcaster Bridget Otoo has expressed bewilderment over recent theft and robbery reports involving a former government appointee and a lawyer from the office of the president respectively.



She contemplates whether these acts could have been orchestrated by an "inside clique" working with government officials.



On July 26, 2023, it was reported that eight individuals have been apprehended and presented before an Accra Circuit Court in connection with an alleged robbery at the residence of lawyer Hamida Nuhu who is an assistant secretary (legal and administration) at the Office of the President.



According to Thechronicle.com.gh, the incident involved the theft of US$114,500, £800, GH¢50,000, and €3,000 from a trunk located inside the lawyer's closet at her Premier Place home. During the robbery, Hamida Nuhu was reportedly held at gunpoint and robbed of an additional GH¢2,000.00, US$800, and various pieces of jewellery.



The incident is said to have occurred in March. The accused persons have all pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them. The trial began on July 12, 2023, and has seen several adjournments and changes to the charge sheet, the report further said.



This came to light at the time Ghanaians were digesting the brouhaha surrounding an alleged theft incident at the residence of Cecilia Dapaah who has since resigned from her post as Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.



Two house helps of the politician, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, are facing one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, involving amounts of US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis. The pair are also alleged to have stolen personal effects from Cecilia Dapaah, including assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry valued at US$95,000.



Reacting to a post on Hamida Nuhu, Bridget Otoo raised questions about the possibility of internal involvement.



“Are you people sure it is not an ‘inside’ click who work with government officials, turn around, rob them knowing very well how much they are keeping in their homes? Cecilia Dapaah and now a lawyer who works at the office of the president? This just beats the coincidence test," her tweet sighted by GhanaWeb read.





