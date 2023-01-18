'This is why they die young' - Ayisha Modi wades into Papi and Appietus's beef

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Talent manager, Ayisha Modi has condemned the actions of singer Papi, a member of the defunct music group, 5Five.



Papi and Appietus recently clashed on CTV, when Sammy Flex interviewed them over allegations made by the producer that he never received payment for producing 5Five's 2020 monster hit 'Muje Baya'



"After recording the song (Muje Baya) they told me they were going to show it to an investor. The next moment, I heard the song playing on radio," Appietus opened up in his interview with Citi TV.



But according to Papi, the producer is reaping where he did not sow by benefiting from proceeds from their song after admitting to having put the song on digital platforms that fetched him money.



The interview ended with the two trading insults on live television.



Reacting to the viral video that witnessed Papi equally using unprinted words on Appietus, Ayisha Modi maintained that the musician should have shown respect to the legendary producer who offered a helping hand at the onset of his career.



Ayisha in an Instagram live video called out young Ghanaian musicians who never show appreciation.



"Give respect to those who have paved way for you in the industry. Give them that respect no matter who you are or the money you have. Papi, you can never talk to your father or grandfather with such disrespect. That is the same way you must show respect to people who are older than you.



"You guys should put an end to the disrespect, this is why there are more deaths now. These are some of the reasons why your career is fading away. We are ungrateful, the disrespect, and bad attitudes... You can't progress if Appietus harbours pain in his heart. It is very bad, the young folks in the industry must learn," Ayisha charged.



