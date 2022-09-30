This is why fans of Shatta Wale have removed their profile photos on Facebook

Entertainment of Friday, 30 September 2022

Shatta Wale has requested that all his loyal fans on Facebook should pull down their profile photos by keeping them blank ahead of the release of his much-anticipated Gift Of God (GOG) album logo.



Lo and behold, the request from the leader of the Shatta Movement has been granted by his fans.



Shatta after taking the lead by removing his photo has witnessed hundreds of his fans join the campaign of removing their profile photos on social networking platforms.



"Keep your profile picture space blank like mine and let’s pray for a day before I drop THE NEW GOG LOGO FOR OUR ALBUM. God bless you all for waiting! It’s called patience," read his first announcement on September 29.



In a separate post, the Dancehall singer added there is a special blessing for fans who obey his directive.



"Am sorry but if you don’t change your profile to blank, you won’t get the blessings I am asking God for us all. It’s a Gift from God. #Beleive."



As earlier announced by the famous singer, his much-talked-about GOG album will be released on October 17, 2022, to mark his 38th birthday.



