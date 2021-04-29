This is why Wendy, Medikal and Juliet Ibrahim are trending

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 April 2021
Three Ghanaian entertainers are among tons of celebrities worldwide who were featured in the list of persons American rapper and songwriter, T-Pain had knowingly ignored on Instagram for over 2 years.
The rapper in a video on Twitter has apologized to persons who fell under the list.
Interestingly Ghanaian rapper Medikal, singer Wendy Shay as well as actress Juliet Ibrahim were among the many who had reached out to their “fan” T-Pain.
“I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb,” read the caption of T-Pains Twitter post.
The three Ghanaian celebrities have since topped Twitter trends. Some persons have dragged them for sneaking into the "DM" of the American musician.
One wrote: "Wendy Shay got aired so she felt T Pain and went to seek Medikal attention from Dr Juliet Ibrahim hmm."
Another added: "If all these people are in T Pain's dm then I can't imagine that of @Drake eii; Wendy Shay in there doesn't surprise me much."
A third wrote: "Wendy Shay, Juliet Ibrahim, Medikal. So it turns out you weren’t aired after all. Please Go and shoot your shots again."
Below are some reactions:
Scrolling through the list of T Pain’s aired dms... Juliet Ibrahim, Wendy Shay, MEDIKAL? pic.twitter.com/pXZ9rqBpMa— Prof. Kojo Kommɛnt ???????????? (@benbenaqua) April 29, 2021
T-Pain aired our own Wendy Shay, MDK and Juliet Ibrahim ???? via @TPAIN pic.twitter.com/VO59VRgvXT— Don Oprεsii???????? (@Opresii) April 29, 2021
Painsss???? MDK: Aired Chairmano— Kofi Boakye (@minigod15) April 29, 2021
Juliet Ibrahim: Aired ambassador to US
Wendy Shay: Aired Slayers Inc. Branch Mananger???? pic.twitter.com/fy3zRwMxft
T-Pain aired wanna own Wendy Shay? Oh na T-Pain nu he nor know say wanna queen of Gh music that? This life ankasa ????— Tei Drake???????????? (@Jay___nastyy) April 29, 2021
As a see the T-pain thing naaa wey a say Wendy Shay go trend today. This be fresh morning bread, everyone go break some ????????????????????— CuRtis???? (@sbaidoo8) April 29, 2021
Good morning, I hear say medikal dey do ahohyehy3 for T Pain ein top 3y3 ampa?????— Sb Orlando⭐️ (@starboyorlando) April 29, 2021
Medikal said T Pain is his Idol, isn't that American Idol.— Don Oprεsii???????? (@Opresii) April 29, 2021
"My idol, I'll be coming to the states in 2 weeks time."— Beck♍???? (@The_Phynest) April 29, 2021
~Medikal - 27weeks ago~
Medikal too fooling dey bee am ooo, na you dey go to the states aa 3fa T Pain ho b3n? The way he address T pain sef dey funny me, ose “my Idol”.????????????— Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda_) April 29, 2021
But i thought one could delete IG messages? Why did Medikal wait 27 good weeks anaa he had hope????????— Twilight????????????☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) April 29, 2021
Intentionally change your trend location to Nigeria and check their trends. No one dey troll DJ Cuppy and Mayorkun for entering into T Pain’s DM. But Wendy Shay,Medikal and Juliet Ibrahim dey trend for doing same. Ghana Twitter de3— EvAnS Ne-Yo ???????????? (@Evans_NeYo) April 29, 2021