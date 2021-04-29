This is why Wendy, Medikal and Juliet Ibrahim are trending

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Three Ghanaian entertainers are among tons of celebrities worldwide who were featured in the list of persons American rapper and songwriter, T-Pain had knowingly ignored on Instagram for over 2 years.



The rapper in a video on Twitter has apologized to persons who fell under the list.



Interestingly Ghanaian rapper Medikal, singer Wendy Shay as well as actress Juliet Ibrahim were among the many who had reached out to their “fan” T-Pain.



“I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb,” read the caption of T-Pains Twitter post.



The three Ghanaian celebrities have since topped Twitter trends. Some persons have dragged them for sneaking into the "DM" of the American musician.



One wrote: "Wendy Shay got aired so she felt T Pain and went to seek Medikal attention from Dr Juliet Ibrahim hmm."



Another added: "If all these people are in T Pain's dm then I can't imagine that of @Drake eii; Wendy Shay in there doesn't surprise me much."



A third wrote: "Wendy Shay, Juliet Ibrahim, Medikal. So it turns out you weren’t aired after all. Please Go and shoot your shots again."



Below are some reactions:







Good morning, I hear say medikal dey do ahohyehy3 for T Pain ein top 3y3 ampa????? — Sb Orlando⭐️ (@starboyorlando) April 29, 2021