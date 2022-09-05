This is why Obofour was captured on a ‘cobra throne’

Entertainment of Monday, 5 September 2022

U.S based Ghanaian business mogul, Dr. Samuel Twumasi, has reacted to claims that Rev. Isaac Obofour owns a ‘cobra-inspired’ throne.



Earlier, pictures of the Anointed Palace Chapel founder comfortably seated on a gold-plated throne which had the head of a giant cobra with its mouth wide open went viral on social media.



This caused a massive stir among netizens who questioned the Man of God’s decision to acquire such a seat or even take pictures with it.



This development appears to have left a dent on Rev. Obofour’s reputation, as critics have even gone to the extreme of labeling him as an occultist.



Rev. Obofour, on the other hand, has since remained tight-lipped and his silence has somewhat left room for the validation of such claims.



But in a new twist, Dr. Twumasi has disclosed that the famous ‘cobra-inspired throne’ rather belongs to him.



Reacting to the huge backlash Obofour faced after he was captured on social media sitting on the ‘bizarre-looking’ seat, Dr. Twumasi said;



“That was my palace and Rev. Obofour only paid a harmless visit. When he came, he was properly welcomed. He only took pictures with the seat in my palace. The Cobra is my customized chair, and barely will you see anyone with it. It's not even on the market.



"Those were just photos. Even foreigners from different countries usually throng my palace for excursions. We teach them about the Ghanaian culture, its history and all,” he stated in an interview with Daily View GH.



