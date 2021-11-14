You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 14Article 1401781

Entertainment of Sunday, 14 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This is why Nana Aba Anamoah hit number one on Twitter trends

Nana Aba Anamoah is a Media personality play videoNana Aba Anamoah is a Media personality

Nana Aba Anamoah exposes, blasts social media troll at an audition

• Twitter users laud Nana Aba Anamoah for exposing ‘social media troll’

• Twitter troll goes mute after chancing upon Nana Aba, Bridget Otoo, and Serwaa Amihere


Twitter is on a rampage and it is because a social media troll has come face to face with his victims, that is; Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo, and Serwaa Amihere at an audition grounds.


The ‘social media bully’ who never dreamt of ever coming across his victims was not only exposed but also missed an opportunity to qualify into GHOne’s ‘The Next TV Star’ reality show.

It all happened when Nana Aba Anamoah who appears to have done a thorough background check on the individual (contestant) dug out all the horrible comments he has ever tweeted about herself and likes of Lydia Forson, Serwaa Amihere, and Bridget Otoo.

Nana Aba patiently waited for the gentleman to introduce himself and then right after, bit by bit, she clearly read out a long list of insults and false accusations he earlier used against her.

“Weren’t you the one who wrote this? Hey Serwaa, we know what you’ve been up to in this country. What do you know? You can’t even spell 'I’m I'. You can’t spell that. Yet you think you can sit behind your phone and type crap. You question people’s relevance. How relevant do you think you are? Because I have seen tweets of you rubbishing Lydia Forson too. You sit on Twitter and you write utter nonsense. You said horrible things about myself, Lydia Forson, Bridget and Serwaa Amihere. The thing is you couldn’t say all those things to our faces when you met us,” she stated.

The troll who struck with shock replied saying;

“Where did you get that? Twitter is a different world all together. It’s just agenda.”
Analyzing how these events unfolded scores of twitter users have shared their varied views on the matter.

Read the tweets and watch the video below: