This is why Diana Asamoah has vowed to slay for God

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Diana Asamoah is on a quest to 'slay for Christ' and also win young souls; this, she states, influenced her decision to rebrand and appeal to both young and old.



She, however, continues to receive backlash from a section of the public who see everything wrong with her new love for fashion that has witnessed an upgrade in her style of dressing.



According to Diana, she cannot preach about prosperity and appear wretched.



"When I preach to others that God is able to bless, and then I don't look it. How will they appreciate the message, what will be the evidence?" she quizzed.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, the gospel musician explained the importance of appealing to unbelievers, especially the youth.



"I hear people complain when they say I wasn't like this previously but I have said several times that Christianity is all about growth. I want to back my words with a Bible quote. We have to win souls for Christ, we have to change according to the times...This is not Diana Asamoah's downfall but instead part of plans to capture the hearts of people for Christ. In our case, we will not go naked like them but do what will glorify God," she added.



Diana Asamoah recalled how she previously judged women who wear hair extensions and makeup, but now she has come to appreciate the essence of 'good looks'.



"In my days when I was 'too spiritual', I just couldn't get closer to people. It hindered me from getting close to people or even laughing with them. For instance, I could have frowned throughout the interview and judged you because of the wig you're wearing and even called it maame water."



