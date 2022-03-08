This is why Davido was allegedly fined £340,000 after O2 Arena concert

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After a successful and sold-out concert, popular Nigerian musician, Davido, has allegedly been fined an amount of £340,000 by the organizers of the UK’s O2 Arena, according to reports.



Captured by a popular Nigerian blog, Instablog Naija, it was disclosed that Davido exceeded the time stipulated for his event held on March 5, 2022.



Per reports, there is a strict directive that all events held at the grand 02 Arena are not supposed to supersede 11pm and anyone that flouts the rules is usually fined £10,000 for every minute after 11pm.



In a post captured by events promoter, Marvin Abbey, which was shared on the popular Nigerian blog, Davido was prompted to end the show before 11pm.



The ‘30 billion gang’ boss reportedly rubbished the directive and opted for a fine, if that’s what it will take to properly finish his show.



In the end, Davido who finished his show at 11:34 pm was fined £340,000 in total.



“Davido was supposed to finish his concert at the O2 Arena at 11pm. The O2 have a strict 11pm curfew. For very minute you go past 11pm, you have to pay £10,000. Davido said he deosnt care. He finished the concert at 23:34. That’s £340,000 fine. Mental!,” the post read.



Davido shuts down O2 Arena



The Arena was filled to its brim as scores of fans stormed the auditorium to witness Davido’s first ever concert held at the O2.



Following the success of the event, the ‘champion sound’ hitmaker has become the ‘talk of the town’ with his groundbreaking performances.



Davido performed most of his hit songs with his local and international colleagues including Patoranking, Popcaan, Skiibii, Ckay, Adekunle Gold, Teni, Pheelz, DJ Ecool, Victony, Focalistic, Stonebwoy, Darkovibes, Mayorkun, and many more.



