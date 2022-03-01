This is why Apostle Kwadwo Safo named Zaraman ‘Osebo’

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Osebo the Zaraman discloses origin of his brand name



Osebo the Zaraman eulogises his godfather, Apostle Kwadwo Safo



Osebo touts himself as bold, fierce



Ghanaian fashionista, Richard Brown, popularly known as ‘Osebo the Zaraman,’ has told the story behind his brand name.



Disclosing that the name was conferred on him by his pastor, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, Osebo said it best suits his personality.



Explaining further, Osebo, who has been a member of the Kristo Asafo Church since 1986, said the Apostle had been a witness to how he fought his way through to success.



The Zara Boutique owner said Apostle Kwadwo Safo has always been in awe of his bold personality which has been the force behind his flourishing business.



According to him, all this and more earned him the ‘Osebo’ tag.



“The name Osebo was given to me by my father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka in 2001. Osebo is a wild animal. Very fierce, strong and unperturbed. Nothing can ever break me, I don’t think so. I have a lot to achieve and my strong personality has helped me so far. The spirits I have inside of me makes me special.



“He saw that I was bold. Throughout my fashion career I have remained strong-willed. The way I fought through my life and turned things around amazed him. I travelled outside the country against all odds. I fought and fought my way up so he saw all of these and named me Osebo. Anytime I visit him, he calls me Osebo,” he said in an interview with Abeiku Santana.



Earlier, the ‘determined’ Osebo had on several platforms narrated how he traveled to Italy and Germany with a forged passport in a bid to start his fashion business.



One can recall that Osebo once cited an instance where his passport was seized at the airport but still managed to board a flight to Italy.





