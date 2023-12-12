‘This is what you wear to buy cassava dough across the street’ – Charlie Dior jabs Celestine Donkor’s outfit

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Charlie Dior has chastised one of Celestine Donkor’s recent looks, which he has described as a total failure.



The popular Ghanaian fashion critic chanced on the gospel singer’s ‘inappropriately casual’ outfit at an outdoor event, and this prompted his ‘harsh’ critique.



Celestine Donkor rocked a pair of black slacks with a white little blouse, paired with a folded stripped long-sleeved shirt.



She matched the outfit with a pair of white boots, as spotted in a viral video which captured her performing and ‘vibing’ with patrons.



However, Charlie Dior has expressed concern about the little effort she invested in her looks and how it demeans her personality.



“It's okay not to take fashion seriously but when I saw these boots, I fell off my back. I mean really? This is what you wear to the corner store or little kiosk to buy some agbelimo (cassava dough) or corn dough and quickly come back home to prepare some mori koko. Nobody is supposed to be seeing you in this look. This is what you wear when you run out of eggs or seasoning and you decide to quickly rush out of the house to get some.



“We are not supposed to see you in these boots. Shoe lelele. Celestine Donkor, where is the effort? All the efforts went into the hair and makeup. And she was like f**k it, with the rest of the outfit. We are burning this look,” he established in excerpts of his fashion review show on Instagram.



Not long after, Celestine Donkor took to the comment section to hit back at Charlie Dior for shaming her outfit.



“As long as it doesn't affect the economy of Ghana trust me…you will see me in this look pleeeeeeeeenty...boots carry anointing la. Love you regardless. Your comedy cracks me up,” she responded.



