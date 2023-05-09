‘This is what is worn to the Osu market’ – Charley Dior slams Ceccy Twum’s VGMA outfit

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Gospel singer, Ceccy Twum, has been chastised over her outfit to the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



Charlie Dior, a popular Ghanaian fashion critic, has released the latest edition of his show which captures red carpet ‘fails and slays’ at the just-ended VGMAs.



Ceccy Twum was featured for the first time on Charley Dior’s show, but unfortunately, her looks (from head to toe) were given a ‘thumbs down’.



Ceccy wore a white buttoned-up shirt and a pair of cargo jeans to the red carpet.



She paired her looks with a bag, a bold crystal-silver necklace, and a pair of shoes.



But Charlie Dior has questioned her motive behind pulling such a look for an awards night, most especially, for the red carpet.



Charlie, without mincing words, described Ceccy Twum’s outfit as extremely casual adding that it could pass for an outfit usually worn to run errands in town.



He said the gospel singer’s outfit is usually worn to places like the Osu market, a PTA meeting, among others.



“Are you freaking kidding me? Are you freaking kidding me Ceccy? What is happening? Whose idea was this? Cargo jeans are in style, oh yes, they are trendy now. But this is the wrong look for the VGMAs. This is a no! This is the wrong event to wear this type of outfit to. I mean this is what you wear to brunch, this is what you wear to your PTA meeting, (laughs hysterically) this is what you wear to Osu market.



“I am so confused by this look. She wears full glam with the makeup and accessories but very casual with the outfit. Everything else looks basic. Basic cornrows, basic button-up shirt, basic cargo jeans. This whole look is forgettable. And please throw the bag away. Handbags on the red carpet do not work for me, especially if it doesn’t carry anything extra. Are we serious? She is the worst-dressed nominee for me,” he stated in a video shared on YouTube.



Charlie, however, blamed what she termed as the ‘abysmal’ looks spotted at the VGMAs on the failure to adopt a red-carpet theme for the event.



“I necessarily do not blame her because once again, we do not have a theme. We do not have a theme for the red carpet so our celebrities are walking the red-carpet dressing anyhow.”







