This is what Diana Asamoah had to say about Efia Odo’s new song

Entertainment of Monday, 2 January 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Evangelist Diana Asamoah was asked to state her thoughts on Efia Odo’s new song and she passed an interesting comment that has caused a stir on social media.
After giving Efia Odo a stern look while she was performing her song in the UTV studios, Diana Asamoah said she did not hear a word in the song.
Earlier at the ‘UTV Day with the Stars’ event on January 1, 2023, Efia Odo was asked to give a freestyle of her newly released song, ‘Getting the Bag’, and the manner in which she performed the song seemed to have infuriated Evangelist Diana Asamoah.
The gospel singer couldn’t hide her emotions as she was caught on cameras rolling her eyes and staring at Efia Odo.
“Whatever she said in the song, I don’t understand. So why would I express my thoughts on it? I don’t understand these things. As for the beat, it is like that of Shatta Wale," said Diana Asamoah after she was asked to assess the song.
Asked whether she has any words of encouragement for Efia Odo, the ‘Anopa wim’ hitmaker responded, “She has her own grace. She is using hers to sing. The Bible said it is our good deeds that set us before kings.”
Diana Asamoah, Akrobeto, Big Akwes, Efia Odo, and Bedid3 were panelists discussing the newspaper segment at the UTV Day with the Stars.
