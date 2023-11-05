‘This is the end of NPP’ - Ayisha Modi reacts to Bawumia's victory

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi has shared her opinion on the election of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.



According to her, the election of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will not make any significant difference and might not pave the way for the party to break the 8-year jinx.



The socialite indicated that it is time for Ghanaians to shift focus from the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to allow others to rule the nation.



Ayisha Modi emphasized the need for the country to improve as most of the politicians are focused on themselves and do not take into consideration the plight of the people.



“The END OF NPP PARTY. The youth needs support and it shouldn’t be NPP and NDC, we live in a country which is one-sided, people are focused on only themselves and not the country, we need improvement,” Ayisha Modi wrote on her Instagram page under a post which had the picture of Dr. Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious in the NPP Primaries and was formally announced as flagbearer of the party ahead of the 2024 polls.



The announcement of Dr. Bawumia's victory was made by the Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe.



According to the official results, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Kennedy Agyapong, secured the second position with 71,996 votes, which accounted for 35.52% of the total valid votes.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto garnered 1,459 votes, while the fourth contender got 781 votes.



Party leaders made statements as well as losing aspirants with the major theme centering around the unity of purpose and the need to charge towards the 2024 polls with the view to retaining political power.



The NPP is poised to retain the presidency after serving for eight years. They seek to set the record as the only political party to have had three consecutive terms in office - four years each, hence the tagline 'break the 8'.



