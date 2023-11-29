‘This is terrible! We need to demonstrate' - Bridget Otoo reacts to MTN data price increase

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prominent media personality, Bridget Otoo has expressed her utmost displeasure after telecommunication network, MTN Ghana, increased their data prices by 15%.



According to her, the decision by the management of MTN Ghana to implement an upward adjustment in the data prices at a time when the country is grappling with an economic crisis does not augur well for the entity and its customers.



She raised concerns about the amount of money paid to some members of the public as salaries, with which they are being compelled to cope with the increased data prices which could worsen the woes of the people.



Bridget Otoo stated that the data price increase by MTN Ghana calls for a demonstration through which aggrieved citizens can voice their concerns against the authorities of the telecommunication network to reconsider their decision.



“We need to demonstrate. This is terrible! How much are monthly salaries?” Bridget Otoo wrote on her X page in reaction to the MTN data price increase.



Background



Cancom PLC (MTN Ghana) implemented an upward review of its voice and data prices by 15% for most of its products and services for both pre-paid and post-paid customers.



The new pricing takes effect today, 28th November 2023. The price review impacts Voice, SMS, and Data as well as Fiber Broadband and Fixed Wireless Access (4G Router/Turbonet) customers.



According to MTN Ghana, the review became necessary due to increased operational costs. The review also allowed them to continue to make the investments required to sustain its business going forward.



In explaining the reason for the increase, the Chief Commercial Officer for MTN Ghana, Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson, indicated that it was due to market pressures: “We are very mindful of the challenging economic conditions and the increasing cost of inputs for our business. The price review is necessary to enable us to continue to sustain the business and make the needed investments in the network and new innovations to enhance customer experience”.



MTN Ghana further assured its cherished customers that it would continue to focus on delivering reliable, innovative, and improved customer experience.







