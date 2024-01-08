This is one of the darkest days in Ghana’s history – Akofa Edjeani reacts to cancelled New Force event

Entertainment of Monday, 8 January 2024

Veteran actress, Akofa Edjeani has expressed her utmost disappointment in the cancellation of the New Force event dubbed “The Convention”.



Akofa Edjeani, who described herself to be a pan-African activist shared her excitement when it was advertised that some top Pan-Africanists would deliver a speech at the event.



She said her excitement went down the drains when the much-anticipated convention was invaded by the country’s national security upon her arrival at the Black Star Square.



The Ghanaian actress in a video shared by UTV on Instagram described the unfortunate incident as one of the darkest days in Ghana’s history.



“For me, I am a pan- Africanist and a culture activist. When I heard they were in my country, I had to take a plane to come to listen to them but unfortunately, I was told the convention had been cancelled because there was a military invasion. It is a sad day for Ghana, honestly. I am so sad and disappointed and I hope these renowned Pan-Africanists will speak on the matter on social media for the world to know what happened”, she said.



"I think it’s a disgrace to Ghana. This event was advertised severally so whoever stopped it could have done that while the advertisement was ongoing. If he wanted to call on the organizers and say this would not be allowed, he should have done that and not the night of the event. Look at the number of people here and you invade the place with the military; are we in the Military era? I think it is a disgrace to Ghana and this is a really sad day. I think this is one of the darkest days in Ghana’s history”, Akofa Edjeani added.



On Sunday, January 7, 2024, a number of Ghanaians flooded the Black Star Square to witness “The Convention”, organized by the New Force political movement.



The event had renowned Pan-African Activists such as Julius Malema from South Africa, Patrick L.O. Lumumba from Kenya, and former Nigerian presidential candidate, Peter Obi who were set to deliver a speech at the event.



Unbeknownst to the organizers and Ghanaians who were present at Black Star Square, the event was halted by the country’s national security operatives and officials from the Ghana Police Service.



Presidency reacts to cancellation of The New Force event



A statement from the Office of The President has confirmed why the Black Star Square was blocked despite a pre-planned and paid-for event at the venue.



In the letter dated January 7, 2024, and signed by H.M. Wood, the Chief Director; the decision was necessitated by an "unforeseen State Event scheduled to take place at the venue."



It added that the booking fee of 10,000 Ghana Cedis was going to be refunded to the unnamed organizer of the said programme.









