This is how Ghanaian celebrities are celebrating Valentine’s Day

Entertainment of Monday, 14 February 2022

Celebrities commemorate Valentine’s Day



Affection and appreciation are two love languages that play a significant role on Valentine’s Day.



Everyday is special but this particular day, February 14, is solely dedicated to love.



It's being observed all over the world and scores of Ghanaians including celebrities are not left out.



Aside from flaunting their lovers on this day, some Ghanaian celebrities have shared sweet and gushing tributes to their partners across social media platforms.



These individuals have either shared adorable pictures of their partners, or any other special person in their lives.



Others took things a notch higher by giving fans a sneak peek of how they intend to spend the day with their partners.



Here is how the Ghanaian celebrities have declared their love on February 14, 2022.



