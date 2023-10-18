This is flawless! - Charlie Dior hails McBrown over iconic outfit

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular US-based Ghanaian fashion critic, Charlie Dior, has showered praises on media personality and actress, Nana Ama McBrown for the outfit she wore to an awards event.



He described the outfit as outstanding and elegant in terms of fashion, hence the style of the outfit, would remain in his memory for the rest of the year due to its uniqueness.



The fashion critic applauded Nana Ama McBrown and her fashion for using unconventional materials to create a look that makes a bold statement about her personality.



“This look took a whole village. If the event starts at 9 pm you would have to start prepping for a look like this at 12pm. This look will stay in my brain rent-free from now till December of 2024. This is how you add unconventional material to create a look in making a statement.



"McBrown is telling you that she is bold, a paragon, elegant an icon, and a legend. That’s what this look is telling you,” Charlie Dior said in a video shared on his Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb.



He continued: "Are you guys seeing this [McBrown’s outfit]? This is art, the make-up is flawless, and her skin was glowing, it literally had glitters all over it. The commitment that she had, was a star and a winner of the night. Congratulations to you and your team, you all did an amazing job.”



Nana Ama McBrown’s outfit raised eye-brows of some members of the public as she was applauded for putting together such a fashion style.



Unlike most oof the times where Charlie Dior criticizes celebrities for their outfits, he was full of praise for McBrown with regard to her outfit.



The said outfit was a mixture of unconventional materials with a head pony.



Watch the video below





SB/OGB