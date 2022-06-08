‘This is evil, we need to wise up’ – Beverly Afaglo roars over road permit fee

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Actress Beverly Afaglo has described as “evil” and “shame” a section of Ghana’s law that requires that citizens pay for a permit in order to have the green light to fix deplorable roads.



Concerned about the nature of roads in the country, the actress in a social media post was bemused over the decision for one to pay for the permit. Her bewilderment was on the basis that authorities would not construct the roads but are making it difficult for citizens who would have willingly decided to fix the roads to do so with such a requirement.



“I’m told you need a permit to fix bad roads anywhere in Ghana and you have to pay for the permit. My own money to fix the road to make movement easier and save all of us from visiting mechanics every day, I have to pay for a permit before I can fix our deplorable roads?” she asked.



Considering how inconvenient the requirement is in her view, the actress has called on authorities to either amend or repeal the law. According to her, it is obnoxious and should not be entertained.



“Ghana, we need to wise up. If we say we are moving from ‘E’ everything, we must look at our basic amenities too. Who even made that law? Government isn’t fixing our roads with our taxes, we are not to complain, allow good citizens to help make our lives easier too, you say no. This is evil. It’s a shame. That law must be amended or cancelled completely,” Beverly Afaglo noted.







