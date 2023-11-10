‘This is an old picture; cut the crap!' – A Plus reacts to viral wedding photos of NAPO

Entertainment of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular entertainment pundit cum politician, Kwame Obeng Asare, popularly known as A Plus, has reacted to a viral picture of energy minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, tying the knot with his lover.



He indicated that the picture being circulated on social media depicting Dr. Opoku Matthew Opoku Prempeh in his Kente cloth together with a lady, who is perceived to be married to by the minister, is not a recent one.



Netizens have been reacting to the image on social media expressing their opinions on the timing of his wedding while others believe his bid for the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) influenced his decision to marry at this point.



“Old picture!! Cut the crap!!”, A Plus wrote on his Facebook page in reaction to a post that had the picture of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh with a lady standing before a pastor during the ceremony.



Background



On November 9, 2023, photos of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh tying the knot with his beautiful lover went viral.



The minister was said to have privately married the woman whose identity is unknown by the public.



The marriage ceremony of the minister and his girlfriend, in a picture sighted by Peacefmonline, showed the two seemingly exchanging their wedding vows at the event officiated by the General Overseer of The Maker’s House Chapel, Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye.



The minister, who is also a Manhyia North lawmaker and popularly called ‘NAPO’, was clad in kente cloth together with the wife, also in kente dress, as they were led to recite their vows.



Although details of the marriage ceremony are scanty, the minister is however off the market.



View the post below.







SB/OGB