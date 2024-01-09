‘This is a suicide mission’ - Blakk Rasta reacts to Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon attempt

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Controversial radio personality cum musician, Blakk Rasta, has expressed concerns about Chef Faila’s Guinness World Record longest cooking marathon attempt that has caught the attention of the public.



According to him, anything that deprives an individual of spending enough time to sleep for three days or more could be detrimental to the person’s health, as a result, he does not support Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon attempt that has entered Day 9.



He described Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon attempt as a 'suicide mission' that could go a long way to have negative implications on her health in the future due to lack of adequate rest in the process.



Blakk Rasta stated that he does not support the idea of people wanting to embark on various marathons as it has become the new trend in the nation and warned such individuals to be careful with their health.



"In Ghana, they want to do sex-a-thon. Some people want to do stand-a-thon. They stand like this for 5 hours. No sleeping, no nothing for 5 hours. Some also want to do kiss-a-thon, they want to kiss. That was a photograph of Chef Faila doing her things in Tamale there. And again, as much as we love them and appreciate them, I will not endorse a suicide mission.



"And for me, losing sleep for more than three days is a suicide mission. I will not support that. I don't know about you. You call it pushing the limit but I call it a suicide mission. We pray that they do not lose their lives and that they learn a lesson that will help the whole nation,” he said in a video shared by Happyhome TV on their YouTube channel.



Chef Faila's cook-a-thon attempt has entered Day 9 after having crossed over 200.



She aims to clock a 240-hour cook-a-thon with the event hosted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



