‘This has gone too far!' - Efya blasts Akufo-Addo over demand for reparations

Ghanaian songstress, Efya, has strongly criticized President Akufo-Addo for his call to developed countries for reparations while, in her view, he has not yet provided adequate accountability to the people of Ghana amid the ongoing challenges in the nation.



Efya took to her Twitter account to express her astonishment after reading a BBC report about the president's request for reparations during his speech at the 78th UN General Assembly held in New York.



In her tweet, she emphasized that President Akufo-Addo should first be accountable to the people of Ghana before seeking any form of reparations.



"HE NEEDS TO ACCOUNT TO US FIRST!!!! #OccupyJulorbiHouse!!!! THIS HAS GONE TOO FAR..!!! How's he asking for reparations when he has not been accountable to his PEOPLE??!!!" she posted.



Efya's remarks come in the midst of growing demands for transparency and accountability from government officials, especially in light of the economic challenges facing the country. Various movements, including #fixthecountry and #OccupyJulorbiHouse, have gained traction on social media as citizens call for improved governance.



The #OccupyJulorbiHouse movement recently organized a 3-day demonstration, with the first day marked by reports of alleged police brutality and illegal arrests.





