This guy won’t survive - Funny Face reacts to man kissing wife’s buttocks

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Funny Face reacts to an Instagram post



Funny Face reveals women with behinds lead men to their death



Funny Face advises man kissing his wife’s behind to get a casket



Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face has reacted to a post he shared of a man kissing his wife’s buttocks.



According to the actor cum comedian he already knows the end results of the man based on his experience.



He shared this on Instagram on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.



“GYE NYAME. Man Down !! I repeat Man Down !! From experience dis guy won’t survive it .. those who chased it koraaa ended up at da psychiatric and you de3r .. you are sniffing it !!



“You long gone brother, call da carpenters in your area and ask about da price of Casket. We shall meet at da other side !! Adious,” he said.



Last year Funny Face threatened to kill his ex-lover and mother of his twins, Vannessa Nicole and was arrested by the Ghana Police.



The comedian who was sent to the Kaneshie District Court was then referred to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for psychiatric examination.



He was arrested for allegedly threatening certain individuals including his Baby Mama vis social media.



On October 17, 2021, he rained heavy insults on the likes of Bola Ray, Fadda Dickson, and Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, all of whom have been his benefactors at a point in his life before.



