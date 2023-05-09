You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 05 09Article 1763588

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Thinking of my parents’ death eats me up – SDK sadly discloses

Ghanaian comedian, SDK, and his late parents Ghanaian comedian, SDK, and his late parents

Ghanaian content creator, SDK, has opened up on how he makes himself happy despite losing both parents in a short time.

The comedian cum popular skit-maker who lost his father and mother under painful circumstances said he tries his best to feel okay and move on.

“I try my best to be happy because thinking of the death of my parents too much might end up eating me up so I try my best to feel okay and just move on,” he sadly revealed.

Announcing the final funeral rites of his late mother on Cape Coast-based Property FM, SDK also took the opportunity to invite his fans and loved ones.

“I want the fans to also know that since my mother died the funeral is now going to happen on the 20th of May at Tema Community 2.

“So all my fans should all come and support me to find a final resting place for my mother,” he announced on the show.

