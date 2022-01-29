Things they don’t tell you about having a baby

LifeStyle of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: braperucci.africa

There are a lot of things that are usually kept on the blind side of having a baby. No one can be fully prepared for motherhood, one quickly adapts and take charge.



A prospective mother can prepare by reading wide and asking mothers about their experiences to serve as a guide.



Also, one is not informed about the constant feeding, burping and sore breast, diaper changes, and annoying cries from your baby.



Let's take a look at the reality that is often hidden from expectant mothers;





There is no day and night



Do not expect your baby to follow the earth’s normal rotation. They will cry and wake you up when they are up. They determine your sleep pattern. You become their butler; they cry, you respond. They make you understand the true meaning of power naps. You take naps anywhere, you need all the energy you can get.





Home becomes your safe space.



You can yearn to step out but you will ultimately choose to stay home with your baby. You are not bothered with trying to dress up and hang out with friends. You can dress your baby for a quick photo but feel too exhausted to pamper yourself.



Paranoia is normal.



You tend to produce your own final destination movies in your head. Imagining horrible situations are a normal thing. It keeps you on guard and proves you love your baby so much and will make sure no harm comes to him or her.



Moms are the best at multi-tasking.



You realize one hand can do most of the home chores. Baby in one hand and the other hand stirring a pot of porridge, rinsing bottles and wiping wet surfaces, typing and having quick bites.



If you hate messy beds, you’ll forget about it.



Messy beds and floors will become your reality. After cleaning, expect a new mess. Cleaning everyday will become normal.



Get help if you need it. Your baby needs you strong and healthy.