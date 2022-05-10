Things that make wedding expensive

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Planning a wedding can be easy, yes you read right. The road to making your dream wedding a reality wouldn't be a headache once you are able to work within your budget and also limit the high expectations and pressures from family and friends.



Brides-to-be are mostly the ones who are overly excited about their big day reasons why most men prefer to entrust the entire event into their care, but of course, husbands-to-be are expected to show interest and participate in the planning.



Once you know the number of guests, then you can start thinking of the venue, food and drinks, plus decor which mostly eats into one's budget.



Stories from newlyweds prove that wedding reception, decor, photography/videography and catering are the biggest expenses that usually put a hole in the couple's pocket.





Venue









If you plan of putting up a big wedding, the venue is key. You will definitely need a larger space that can accommodate family, old school friends, colleagues and sometimes 'haters' who will turn up on the day.



Note that the cost associated with the reception venue comes with getting a vendor who can bring life to the space with highlights of your wedding colours.



Decor









Brides do not play with their wedding colours and theme. A florist can not afford to get the order wrong. Attention to detail is key when it comes to wedding decoration, the reason why most vendors charge a fortune.



In Ghana, the average cost for a 'decent' wedding decor is between GH¢3,000 to GH¢5,000. Some charge as high as over GH¢15,000 depending on the details.



Catering









Couples who opted for cocktail weddings always save themselves thousands of cedis which could have been splashed on refreshing guests but if you wish to throw a feast, you better prepare for the cost!



If you have cooks and chefs in your family or circle, they can help cut down the cost.



Catering services come in ranges fit for every pocket. Some brides want to have the popular vendors on board, just for show. No matter your choice, a wedding that got tasty Ghana Jollof creates lasting memories.



Remember that food includes a wedding cake!





Photography and Videography









The big question is 'who is going to capture all the fun moments at your wedding?".



If you want the best, you'll pay more, right from pre-wedding shoot, to bachelorette, customary marriage, main event, and Sunday church service, you'll need a photographer.



You need to have a budget for photography and videography. Some just opt for the photos since friends and family are always busily capturing the wow moments on their smartphones. They can even get in the way of the official photographers hired to do the job.



Now that you are aware of the wedding expenses which are mostly expensive, you can put together something decent that can save your pocket by contracting friends with expertise in any of these services.



It is your wedding, take charge and make it the most memorable day of your life, no regret after the ceremony.





