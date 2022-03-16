Things are picking up in the movie industry – Bill Asamoah

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Kumawood actor, Bill Asamoah, has mentioned that the Ghanaian movie industry is gradually getting back on its feet.



According to him, they faced a few challenges in the industry which caused the break in the production of movies, adding that "things are getting better".



Speaking to Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra, Bill Asamoah said, “Another issue was how to get our products to the final consumer because of the demise of the CD market but by God’s grace, the scene has picked up and most of the movies we’ve produced and premiered are doing well”.



He noted that, three months into the year, the number of movies they have premiered is encouraging.



“The few I can mention are, the Tetteh Quarshie movie that was recently premiered and also Galamsey has also been premiered and a few others are also in the pipeline,” he said.



The renowned actor noted that they are working and are even more grateful that by God’s grace, the industry is picking up and with the cinema’s now opened, it is a great way for their movies to be premiered, “I can say that for now, things are way better now than before when everything was slow”. “We’re also looking at international distributions and online streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon and others. We’re still working on getting some of our movies to reach those platforms,” he added.