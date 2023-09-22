‘Things are getting deteriorating’ – E.L fumes as he joins #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

Entertainment of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper, E.L has said that the deteriorating nature of things in the country by the government compelled him to join the OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration currently underway in the country.



He indicated that supporting the protest online alone is not enough to get the government heed to their grievances hence his presence at the demonstration to augment the number of people involved.



In buttressing his stance, the 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year disclosed that he is concerned about the future of the country and generations yet unborn as a result of his quest to bring the government to order.



Speaking in an interview with Joynews, which GhanaWeb monitored on Friday, September 22, 2023, E.L called on celebrities and the general public to join the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest to amplify their voices for the government to listen to their plights.



“I am here to show solidarity and support to put actual boots on the ground. We can do so much online but I think our being present here sends the message across that we are not here to play, he said.



“Yesterday was a little impromptu for me I was not around but I guess it's better late than never. I am a Ghanaian and I tend to travel a lot. Whenever I come back to Ghana I find out that things have actually deteriorated to a certain extent and it’s been chipping away at the economy and the whole general space for a very long time. So I am getting worried about it, for the children, generations, and other things that are going to come after this so it's going to impact greatly.



“So this is the time to make that effort to make something change. It's up to us the celebrities, people to put actual boots on the ground and let the powers know that we are actually thinking and we have the power to make change happen,” said E.L in an interview with Joynews.



BS/BB



