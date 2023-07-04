Thief who stole Meek Mill’s phone arrested for stealing another phone

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nuhu Sulley, a scrap dealer who suddenly achieved nationwide fame for stealing American rapper, Meek Mill’s iPhone when he visited Ghana for the Afronation Concert in December 2022 has been apprehended by the Ghana Police for stealing another phone.



According to a report by Adomonline.com and sighted by GhanaWeb, Sulley was arrested for stealing a phone valued at GH¢4,000 from a medical officer at Madina.



He was charged with conspiracy to steal and stealing at the Adentan Circuit Court but pleaded not guilty before the court.



Prosecutors reveal that, Sulley was not alone in the act, his accomplice identified as Junior, is currently at large.



Sulley has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with three sureties, and he is expected to reappear in court on July 20 while the police continue their search for the accomplice.



If readers would recall, Nuhu Sule was granted a bail of GH¢50,000 with two sureties who are supposed to be public officers after he stole an iPhone 14 pro max from Meek Mill.



He was arrested after he returned the iPhone 14 pro max which went missing during the hip-hop artist’s visit to Ghana during the Christmas season.



Though the victim expressed disinterest in the matter, the state charged Nuhu Sule with counts of stealing.



EAN/BOG