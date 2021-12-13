Thief breaks into comedian Jacinta's house for chewing-stick

Entertainment of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Man apprehended for breaking into comedian's house for chewing stick



Comedian Jacinta complains about how area boys terrorize her family



Jacinta Asi pardons trespasser out of pity





Nigerian-Ghanaian comedian, Jacinta Asi Ocansey, has disclosed a thief broke into her family's house.



According to the comedian, she and her family have been experiencing many traumatic events from area boys who jump the fence into their house.



In a rant, she mentioned that the area boys alleged her family couldn’t do anything about the situation they are Nigerians.



“When we start talking, you people say my mother is Nigerian she cant talk. Why do people behave like that, what kind of wickedness is this. A person will sleep and cannot wake up in peace. Why do you people behave like that”, she said.



The apprehended suspect claimed he had climbed the fenced house to get a chewing stick when he got caught.



“You climb someone’s fence wall and your defence is you came to cut chewing stick?? This is not the first time… we’ve been quiet for too long! Why were you climbing our fence wall, do we plant trees in this compound, did you ask the owners of the house, do you know what you did is wrong?



"I have called the police you wait, you wait. You people have been doing so much in this area, how do you climb someone’s fence wall. It is early Sunday morning for God sake, don’t you people have the fear of God, don’t you people have the fear of God. why are you people so wicked in this area”, she added.



Jacinta also praised the Ghana Police Service for acting swiftly to her distress call.



“Thanks to the Ghana Police Service for responding and sending a patrol team. In fact, when they arrived, handcuffed the guy and put him in the vehicle, I began to feel pity for him so my family and I told the officers to just let him go.



“We don’t want any trouble. The police have spoken to the boys to stop terrorizing us (i hope they listen because it’s not the first time) and have also promised to intensify patrol in our area. I don’t want to be the reason why anyone will be locked up. Let love lead”, she informed.



