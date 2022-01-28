They will listen to the song in your heart - Akwaboah goes romantic

Entertainment of Friday, 28 January 2022

Ghanaian artiste Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, known by his stage name as Akwaboah Jnr, has given a piece of advice to anyone out there who feels left out on love.



According to Akwaboah in an Instagram post, it will be worth one’s while when they finally meet the person who will without words meet their needs by just looking at them.



“Certainly you will find someone who won't let you say much. They will listen to the song in your heart through the doorways of your eyes…And trust me, it will be worth your time and effort,” he quoted.



The love lyricist that he is, Akwaboah released a song titled ‘Obiaa’ which featured Cina Soul earlier this year.



The tune has been making headlines with many netizens claiming the song could pass for this year's Valentine banger.



Meanwhile, for a while, the song has been trending on various social media platforms.



Many celebrities like Nana Ama McBrown, Xandy Kamel, Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah among others shared videos of themselves singing the song.



