You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 12 03Article 1415437

Entertainment of Friday, 3 December 2021

Disclaimer

Source: MzGee, Contributor

They think I'm a comedian so everything goes - Heiress Jacinta shares sexual harassment story

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

comedian Heiress Jacinta play videocomedian Heiress Jacinta

Award-winning comedian Heiress Jacinta has revealed that she gets attempts to sexually harass her “a lot”.

Apparently to her attackers being great at your job is an indication of her openness to harassment. They, therefore, see her role in the creative arts as an invitation to harass her.

Sharing her experience on #JustBeingUs with MzGee, the Queen of Comedy explained her no-nonsense response to this occupational hazard gets her branded as a difficult person by these men.

She further explained many Ghanaian women are silent over the matter because they do not want to be seen as taking things too personally.

Watch the below:

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the former Deputy General Secretary of NDC

Koku Anyidoho launches fresh attack on Asiedu Nketia, accuses him of betrayal

Sportsleading sports icon

The Federation of International Football Association

FIFA rejects South Africa protest against Ghana

Businessleading business icon

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

There is wealth in agriculture – Akufo-Addo

Africaleading africa news icon

Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat

Omicron variant: No common sense behind travel bans on Africa - AU chief

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Happy farmers' day to our gallant farmers

Our farmers should be provided with sufficient resources