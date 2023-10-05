‘They should have empathy’ - Socrate Safo descends on market traders over abnormal pricing of goods

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Veteran Ghanaian movie producer, Socrate Safo, has said that market traders are partly to be blamed for the abnormal pricing of goods in the country despite the economic challenges the country is grappling with.



According to him, Ghanaians should be attentive to the prices of goods that are sold in the market because some traders are taking advantage of the hardship in the country to sell items at a higher cost.



The outspoken movie producer indicated her remark came after she noticed that a yam seller sold one piece of yam for Ghc1 which he believes was a deliberate intention of the individual to do such a thing.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM which GhanaWeb monitored, Socrate Safo intimated that the government cannot be blamed entirely for the high rate of goods in the country because some market traders are taking advantage to overprice goods in the market.



“For instance, the onions I bought this morning, most of them are sold at Ghc10. I am calling on the citizens. Like the demonstration held recently, if they called on the market women they would kill us with the pricing of goods so they should calm down for us, at least, it will be better,” he said.



“It’s about time we call attention to it[overpricing of goods]. my summary is that there is hardship but some people have negative mindsets so we should call attention to it.



"How can you buy a yam for ghc10, cut it into 77 pieces, and sell one piece for Ghc1 citing the economic crisis in the country? It is not price control that we need but at least we should have empathy for each other.”



