They said she was my concubine – Frimprince talks relationship with Diana Asamoah

Entertainment of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Emmanuel Anane Frimpong (Frimprince) has said he was aware of speculations he was dating Diana Asamoah but refused to be perturbed because it was expected.



Having worked for over two decades, such narratives, he said, were fueled by some individuals, yet, he was rather focused on executing the will of God instead of wasting time debunking assertions nursed by persons whose aim was to cause distractions.



“I heard a lot but that’s just one of those things,” he said on Angel FM while shooting down the claim. “Hearsays should never discourage you from doing what God has tasked you to do. I don’t pay attention to such falsehood.”



In his submission, Frimprince who recently terminated the contract between him and the gospel musician said he lived with her for many years.



“I stayed in my house with Evangelist Diana Asamoah, together my wife and children for 14 years,” Frimprince disclosed.



The working relationship between Frimprince and Diana Asamoah rather ended on a shocking note after twenty-two years as the former terminated the contract on August 4, 2022.



Although he has refrained from giving details of the reason behind the move, he has cited the musician for some breeches including her style of dressing which has courted negative remarks and subsequently affected his brand.



In the contract termination document shared on social media, Frimprince was to take over the rights to albums released under the label.



"Frimprince shall continue to have absolute rights over all songs that were produced under the production," the signed document dated August 4, 2022, read as the records were listed.



The works are, Wo Na Mani Agyina Wo, Mabowodin, Akoko Abon, Madansidie, Pentecost Gya, Momomme, Wo Damu Fua, Tetelesta and Pentecost Soree.



BB