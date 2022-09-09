They planned my death and spiritually attacked me due to my fame - Baba Spirit's final interview

Entertainment of Friday, 9 September 2022

Before the death of Ghanaian comedian and actor Baba Spirit, who was known for entertaining fans on radio and television shows, he had revealed that some persons in the entertainment industry planned to kill him, but he survived the 'spiritual' attacks on his life.



Speaking in an interview on Bryt TV, the comic actor stated that he was bedridden for over a year after suffering a 'strange' illness which nearly took his life.



He added that investigations proved that it was an attack on his life by some colleagues at work. For this reason, he announced an end to television shows.



Baba Spirit, who was still recovering from his long illness, had lost weight in his last interview but assured fans that nothing could break him.



"I will tell all those who planned on killing me to go to a higher level because it didn't work. We will all die someday...this is why I was away for over a year. I died and was resurrected. They killed Baba Spirit.



"It is true that people in the industry plan evil against each other. When they see that things are going correct with you in terms of your job then they launch an attack on you. They will plan to kill you. If you carefully study things, celebrities who died had someone behind their sudden deaths.



"Of course, you can die from sickness, but with some, when you investigate, you can tell that it wasn't easy. If I were to explain what happened to me, Baba Spirit, that I am still alive today, you won't believe it. I was bedridden. People had to carry me because my body couldn't stand on its own.



"When I went to the hospital, the only thing they diagnosed was low blood count, they couldn't find what was wrong with me...it was after serious prayers that I realised it was an attack," he stated in the viral video that has emerged after his death.



Also, Baba Spirit announced that he was permanently taking a break from television shows.



"Today, I declare on Bryt TV that I have quit television shows, I have left it for those who want to kill me. You can chew the TV show, use the cameras as glasses, you can use the studio for parties. Baba Spirit will not do television shows. That's the end. I will just concentrate on my music productions. Stop attacking us spiritually just because we are progressing in the industry. You take us to fetish priests to kill us, I want to ask, are you also not going to die someday?" he quizzed.



However, on Thursday, September 8, 2022, Baba Spirit passed away from ill health.



Tons of tributes have poured in for the actor and music producer who cracked the ribs of his fans with his funny voice and comic stories.



