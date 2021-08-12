They make borla songs but claim to be legends – Ras Kuuku

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ras Kuuku says most artistes make borla songs



• He asserted that songs that do not last long on the airwaves will not be appreciated by the next generation



• He stressed that he will continue to sing about marijuana





The 2020 VGMA Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Ras Kuuku, has taken a swipe at musicians who make “borla” songs just for trends and hype.



According to him, some people are quick to criticize his style of music but observing the trends, their overhyped songs die off just months after its release.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on the Dancehall artiste’s Instagram page, he argued that those who come at him for singing about marijuana are hypocrites.



“Borla songs and Borla artists claiming legends. They can’t do good music that’s why they depend on borla hype. Foooolish and useless music you doing for the kids of today and the next generation. Most High is watching, he said.



In a separate post he added: “When I record Marijuana song P3, hypocrites will say Ah Kuuku ne Ntampi. But same people will be playing Man a Ganja plata aaah. So Allow me and that Artist nu to Smoke in Peace. You know or Make dem tell you Nana #Abundance."