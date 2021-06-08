They asked me to pay for the ‘free’ car – MzVee exposes Lynx Entertainment

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Former label signee under Lynx Entertainment MzVee has revealed that the record label demanded the car they gave her after her contract ended.



Speaking in an interview with Neat FM, MzVee said that she was asked to pay for the car that came with the contract. She said, “They dashed it to me, but they said I should pay for it. I don’t why, but that’s what was said when I was leaving. And I told them I would do my best to pay. So I will pay small small.” She said she had the car at the time she left. But now she has other cars, which excludes what Lynx gave her. She refused to say what has happened to that car.



She also mentioned that during her tenure with the record label, she received a clothing allowance. And sometimes rent stipend too. “I was renting a house for a long time, and they pitched in once in a while.” But she did acknowledge that Lynx Entertainment shouldn’t be compared to a big record label in America that has royalties and other revenue streams on hand. She said, “It was a label that was doing the best they could. So you wouldn’t get everything. But it is better than nothing.”



MzVee confirmed that she has had writers who write some of her songs. Some of the writers came from the record label like Riche, Eugene and Kidi. She also mentioned Akwaboah as one of her writers. She revealed that revenue from such songs is spilt according to the percentages stated in the contract.