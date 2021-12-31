'They are too old for Ghana' - Blakk Rasta 'attacks' Mahama and Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mahama and Akufo-Addo are too old to be presidents



Blakk Rasta slams how politicians defy retirement to seek office



Blakk Rasta believes non-politicians must venture into politics



Musician and radio personality Abubakar Ahmed popularly referred to as Blakk Rasta has stated that in his opinion, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his predecessor John Dramani Mahama are too old to occupy the office of president.



According to him, there was no reason that people considered as retirees by Ghana’s laws continue to use the political route to remain in active service long past their official retirement age.



Blakk Rasta, who has serially criticized the political class added that it was time for the young people to take over running the affairs of the country.



“For me, Mahama and Akufo-Addo should rest, they are too old for Ghana. (they should leave) for younger people to come,” he said during an interview that aired on TV3 on Thursday, December 30, 2021.



When the host questioned how young non-politicians can be involved in the process, Blakk Rasta advanced the historic case of Kwame Nkrumah to drive home the point that dedicated people were needed to sanitize the political landscape not necessarily politicians.



“Nkrumah was not necessarily a politician. That is why we suffer in this country, we are waiting for people to be politicians before they become presidents.



“Get a well-cultured human being who does not lie, who does not unnecessary promises, who does not take bribes, put that person in there, work it out. Why does that person have to be a politician?” he quizzed.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is currently 77 years old and will be 80 years by the time his current tenure expires in 2025.



John Mahama on the other hand is 63 years and will be 66 by the time the 2024 polls are run. He is widely expected to contest for the third consecutive time having lost the last two.



