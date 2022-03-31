‘They are all lies’ – Brother Sammy’s wife breaks silence on divorce rumours

Entertainment of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Mrs. Perpetual Opoku alias Obaa Yaa, the wife of popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Brother Sammy, has finally broken her silence on speculations in the media space suggesting that she is no longer married to the latter.



The speculations about their divorce started when Brother Sammy revealed on UTV that his wife was no longer picking up his calls after one of his boys lied that he brought a woman to their matrimonial home when she was at the hospital delivering their second child even though it was a very fat lie.



Soon after this revelation, one unknown lady also came out in an audiotape to allege that Brother Sammy’s wife actually returned the drink he used to seek her hand in marriage about four months ago.



After all the drama that has been unfolding in the media space, Brother Sammy and his wife finally got to settle their differences in an interview with Kofi Adomah on Kofi TV.



In the said interview monitored by zionfelix.net, Brother Sammy’s wife confirmed that she was indeed brainwashed by her husband’s houseboy to walk away from the marriage.



Brother Sammy’s wife also disclosed that all the speculations about her divorce are false and that she has no intentions of leaving her marriage.



Obaa Yaa further indicated that all these lies nearly wrecked her marriage and has learned a lot of lessons from this and stressed that going forward she has learned that there is the need to trust her husband more than anyone who is outside.



