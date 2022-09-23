These celebrities will marvel you with their fashion choices

Entertainment of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As the weekend begins and citizens try to figure out what to wear for their weekend outings, it’s time for us at GhanaWeb to look back and get our dear readers some fashion inspo from their favourite celebs.



All this means we will have the chance to admire more than a few fabulous evening and daytime looks, resulting in plenty of inspiration.



This week saw many great looks from Sandra Safo Ababio, as she marked her birthday in a flamboyant and expensive look that could go for cheap if you know what to do.



Serwaa Amihere on the other hand served her looks with a grey but a sexy-casual style that could be worn to the office and at events.



Becca dazzled in a beautiful yellow dress, stylishly crafted with big sleeves, striking a strong pose that screamed, “I am here and I need you to watch me.”



From lessons on how to dress up your wardrobe classics to ideas for your next big event, these are our favourite A-list looks from this week so far.



Scroll down for more inspiration and ideas in fashion:











































ADA/DA