These celebrities could have been in trouble if they were in Rwanda

On the back of the 24-year-old Rwanda woman, Liliane Mugabekazi, who was arrested for her 'shameful dressing' that exposed her bare breast, some Ghanaian celebrities have been cited as persons who could have been in the same soup if they were in Rwanda.



Liliane Mugabekazi who has been in prison custody since April 7 risks facing imprisonment if found guilty of public indecency having donned a sheer dress.



Undoubtedly, on some occasions, some Ghanaian celebrities engendered conversations with their sense of fashion which a section of the public described as indecent. Damning all the consequences, these female celebrities stepped out half-naked in outfits. Their outfits, if not similar to what Liliane Mugabekazi wore, were worse.



The media in reporting such incidents had to circumspect with the images but various social media platforms were inundated with the uncensored.



Below is the list of such celebs:



1. Efia Odo



Efia Odo in April 2022 wore a black sheer dress to the album launch of rapper Kwesi Arthur.



Ghanaians rebuked the actress over her "indecent dress" that put her nipples on display.



A section of the public also called for her arrest adding that she is fond of promoting nudity which comes in exposing too much skin.







2. Shugatiti



Shugatiti, a Ghanaian nudist known for publishing racy photos online also made headlines on the occasion of her birthday when she stepped out without a panty.



The birthday girl also suffered a wardrobe malfunction when she flashed her private part in a video posted by blogger, Nkonkonsa on Instagram.



Shugatiti has on several occasions trended on social media for her wild choice of outfit which many assert promotes nudity.







3. Salma Mumin



Actress Salma Mumin, in 2019, took her fans by surprise when she published photos of her naked self in a bathtub covered with watermelon to mark her birthday.



The photos spread like wildfire but attracted bad comments from social media users who cited her for promoting nudity although the watermelons covered the 'sensitive' parts of her body leaving her legs, thighs, arms and parts of her breasts.



Although the actress shared the pictures with so much joy, the photos were taken down after the backlash from fans.







4. Akuapem Poloo



Unlike the aforementioned who are yet to be arrested and taste jail, Akuapem Poloo, in April 2021, landed in prison for the publication of a nude picture with her seven-year-old son in June 2020.



The birthday photos that captured the actress and social media influencer posing naked in front of her child was greatly condemned by concerned Ghanaians which lead to her arrest and prosecution.



Following her release from prison, Poloo pledged to campaign against nudity among celebrities.











