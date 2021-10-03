There will be no one week celebration for the late Nana Ampadu – Akosua Agyapong

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Veteran musician, Akosua Agyapong has revealed that there will be no one-week celebration for the late Nana Ampadu.



According to Akosua, they will be celebrating the legends 40 days instead.



Speaking with Agyemang Prempeh on 'Power Entertainment' she revealed that the late Nana Ampadu was a Chief and a pastor and as such there will be no one-week celebration.



“He was a legend, Chief and pastor and as custom demands, he will be celebrated on the 40th day instead of one week,” she said.



Nevertheless, the celebration and family would be held in Accra they are yet to decide to the date and venue.



“I’m now going to see the family for us to sit down and decided on the date and venue though it will be held in Accra,” she added.