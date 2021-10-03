You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 10 03Article 1371373

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Disclaimer

Source: myxyzonline.com

There will be no one week celebration for the late Nana Ampadu – Akosua Agyapong

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Veteran musician Akosua Agyapong Veteran musician Akosua Agyapong

Veteran musician, Akosua Agyapong has revealed that there will be no one-week celebration for the late Nana Ampadu.

According to Akosua, they will be celebrating the legends 40 days instead.

Speaking with Agyemang Prempeh on 'Power Entertainment' she revealed that the late Nana Ampadu was a Chief and a pastor and as such there will be no one-week celebration.

“He was a legend, Chief and pastor and as custom demands, he will be celebrated on the 40th day instead of one week,” she said.

Nevertheless, the celebration and family would be held in Accra they are yet to decide to the date and venue.

“I’m now going to see the family for us to sit down and decided on the date and venue though it will be held in Accra,” she added.