There was no bias in the selection of musicians on ‘Waye Me Yie All Stars Rendition’ – Piesie Esther

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com.gh

Piesie Esther, a renowned gospel musician, has justified the selection of artiste who featured on ‘Waye Me Yie All Stars Rendition’.



In an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye, the award-winner said the selection wasn’t done with ill motives.



Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast, she said;



“It was necessary for us to select among our people who God is using in the gospel music scene to do a lot of marvellous works.



She justified on the show, “The selection wasn’t based on the fact that we have some biased likeness or relationship with the stars we featured on the rendition.



“However, they were those available at the time we decided on delivering the song, so that’s how come we are able to do it with them,” she explained, monitored by MyNewsGh.com



The All Stars rendition of ‘Way3 Me Yie’ by Piesie Esther featured Kofi Peprah, MoGmusic, Joyce Blessing, Celestine Donkor, Ohemaa Mercy, Obaapa Christy and Ceccy Twum.



