There should be a day set aside to celebrate presenters in Ghana – Martinezz

Entertainment of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Film writer and Director, Martinezz, has suggested that the authorities set aside a specific day each year on which presenters all across the country will be celebrated.



Speaking on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra with host, Doctar Cann, he stated that if there is anything like a hall of fame, it should not only be about musicians, actors and the like but also about presenters, producers, managers and all other people working behind the scenes.



“I think we should even have a day every year to celebrate radio presenters in Ghana because if the radio is to educate, entertain and inform, then we should have a day set aside to celebrate presenters and anyone who works behind the scenes”, he added.



According to Martinezz, there are certain figures in radio and television who have done so much that their impact and their names cannot be downplayed, however, they seem not to be celebrated enough and that is not the best.



He also reported that even the first broadcaster to ever be on the radio in Ghana is someone worth celebrating however, there is no proper documentation that we have on him to celebrate him.



The film director advised that it would be a very great initiative if people who do the underground work for our known celebrities to be recognized are also celebrated at least once a year.