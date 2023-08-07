You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 08 07Article 1819622

Entertainment of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

There’s so much money on social media but getting it isn’t easy – SDK

SDK is a popular Ghanaian comedian cum skitsmaker SDK is a popular Ghanaian comedian cum skitsmaker

Ghanaian skit-maker, SDK, has revealed that making money on social media depends on consistency and perseverance.

According to the comedian, there’s so much money on social media but getting it isn’t as easy as some people make it seem.

Talking to Amansan Krakye, he remarked, “It’s very hard using social media to make money but if someone wants to make money on social media it depends on how consistent and how hard you push your stuff. That will determine whether you will be able to make money on social media or not or maybe you will be doing just your normal thing.

“So it depends on what you want to do on social media in order to attract the kinds of customers for yourself but it all depends on you. It’s not just straightforward it’s somehow mixed up but all along there’s so much money in it if you are able to do it well you can make money on social media,” he stated in an interview with PropertyFM.

He added that it takes effort and intentional branding to attract prospective clients on social media.

“Some people can go on social media but what they’re doing is not attracting anybody and others will also do the same and attract companies to do influential work for them so it all depends on you."

