There’s nothing wrong with gospel artistes living lavish on social media – Ohemaa Mercy

Entertainment of Monday, 9 August 2021

• Ohemaa Mercy said gospel musicians should be allowed to dress expensively too



• She said in the past, most gospel singers were criticized for displaying low fashion sense



• Ohemaa Mercy said times have changed so gospel singers have stepped up their game



Ghanaian gospel ministers have somewhat learnt how to blend their ‘Holy Spirit-filled lyrics’ with the latest fashion trends and expensive lifestyles on social media.



This issue has generated much controversy on social media as many believe that gospel artistes should be modest and allow secular artistes to rather live flashy lifestyles.



Some contemporary gospel artistes including Empress Gifty, Ceccy Twum, Joyce Blessing, Celestine Donkor and many others have been criticized for flaunting the designers and other luxuries on social media.



But touching on the issue, renowned gospel singer, Ohemaa Mercy said she sees nothing wrong with living lavish and at the same time being a full-time gospel artiste.



She said in the past, gospel artistes were ‘slammed’ for their dull and unappealing way of dressing and now that they have evolved, they are being judged for it.



“It was something that you people were talking about. Fans always complained that gospel musicians do not dress well. They say our style of dressing is outmoded and all. Now that we have stepped up our game, there are complaints that we are doing too much. We will cut down our dressing too.” she told Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment.



It can be recalled that Veteran Ghanaian gospel singer, Amy Newman, who was noted for her high sense of fashion expressed regret at certain style choices she made in the past.



Sometime in June 2021, the popular gospel singer in an interview with Graphic showbiz said she feels guilty for setting bad precedence where contemporary artistes prioritized fashion over their gifts.







