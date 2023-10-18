There’s nothing with gospel artistes collaborating with secular musicians - Zapp Mallet

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Veteran sound engineer and music producer, Zapp Mallet, has said that he sees nothing wrong with a gospel artiste collaborating with a secular musician on a song.



According to him, musicians are all the same despite the fact that everyone has a specific area or category that they focus on, stressing there is no basis for criticism in that regard.



The veteran sound engineer stated that gospel artistes can collaborate with secular musicians since it brings the best out of them and helps to promote their music career.



Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Zapp Mallet questioned persons who criticize gospel artistes for collaborating with secular musicians and asked on what grounds they make such claims.



“On what basis are people saying that [gospel artistes shouldn’t collaborate with secular musicians]? Is it on moral, religious, spiritual, artistic, or financial grounds? on which grounds are they saying that?



"As a person, I think music is an art so if a secular person is collaborating with a gospel artiste there will be a conversation before that so it will definitely have an influence on the song," he said.



“I'm saying that they will bring out the best in them and can give something positive so it shouldn’t be seen as a problem. At the end of the day, they are putting their art together but anyway, everybody has their own opinion about it, but I don’t see anything wrong with it,” Zapp Mallet told GhanaWeb.



Gospel artistes collaborating with secular musicians has become a controversial issue in the creative arts industry.



Some personalities in the gospel fraternity have criticized the act citing the fact that both sides should focus on their work and not merge the two. Although the debate is not new, it was reignited following gospel musician Joyce Blessing's statement that her 'Victory' song was composed, produced and directed by Kuami Eugene.



